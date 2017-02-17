Counterfeit Glock pistol magazines seized at Savannah Ports

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is cracking down on counterfeit goods.

Recently, officers at the Port of Savannah seized more than 500 cartons of counterfeit Glock pistol magazines during an inspection, valued at over $2 million.

The agency says seizures like this keep all counterfeit goods out of the American supply chain, which protects the economy and consumers from harmful products.

