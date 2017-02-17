Death investigation underway in Jasper County

A death investigation is underway in Jasper County.

Officials say a welfare check was conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in reference to a white Volvo tractor-trailer parked at the I-95 northbound truck parking area at mile marker 17 after the Florida-based trucking company was unable to make contact with the driver for an extended period of time.

Ridgeland police responded and discovered Ryan Lewis Ridley, 35, of Sarasota, FL, unresponsive inside of the cab of the truck where he was ultimately declared dead by responding EMS personnel.

This case is currently under investigation.

