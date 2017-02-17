Family speaks out after 17-year-old boy killed on Savannah's east side

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a homicide that took place around lunchtime Thursday on Savannah's east side.

Police responded to the shot spotter alert in the area of Pennsylvania and California avenues, just before noon, where they found 17-year-old Tristin Gray. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital where he later died.

Gray's family is in complete shock. They say he was a good kid who was about to graduate from Johnson High School. He was a senior IB student (International Baccalaureate). He wanted to go to Mercer University like others in his family and become an anesthesiologist. We spoke to his sister on Friday, who says her brother was fun, liked to joke around, go to school, and work.

"He's fun and outgoing, just always wanted to make everybody laugh and have a good time. That's Tristin all day. I just want justice to be served. He didn't deserve this at all, and I hope the person comes forward and reveals themselves because justice really needs to be served," said Areal Curtis.

Officials say the shooting does not appear to be random. The suspect ran away from the scene before they arrived.

Anyone with information on this case should call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at 912.525.3124. Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020 or text CRIMES (274637) using the keyword CSTOP2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for cash reward.

