Dr. Jennifer Frum named interim president of Armstrong State University

The University System of Georgia has named Dr. Jennifer Frum as the interim president of Armstrong State University.

Frum is currently the vice president of public service and outreach at the University of Georgia in Athens, and she oversees UGA’s outreach, engagement and economic development efforts throughout the state.

She will begin at Armstrong on July 1.

Officials also released some information on how academic programs will be affected by the Georgia Southern/Armstrong State consolidation.

The majority of programs offered by both schools will continue to be offered. New programs will be added as necessary, and they will complement what's offered at Savannah State University.

Programs currently at one campus will continue at that campus through at least Spring 2022.

