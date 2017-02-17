9 arrested in Hinesville on drug-related charges

Officials in Hinesville served a search warrant early Friday morning on Olmstead Drive, resulting in nine arrests.

The warrant was based on previous narcotics sales coming from the location.

The Hinesville Police Department's Narcotics Unit along with the Ft. Stewart CID/DST arrested nine suspects and seized narcotics, drug paraphernalia, cell phones, firearms, and $9,631 in cash.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.