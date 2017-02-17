Bestselling author speaks to Calvary Day students

A bestselling author spoke to advance placement English students at Calvary Day School on Friday.

Tess Gerritsen M.D. is a not only a renowned author but also a medical doctor as well. She began writing on maternity leave from her work as a physician and never looked back. Students say they are grateful to have a professional give them advice on how to advance their passion in writing.

"I just really appreciated having a professional voice who's been so successful to kind of guide us and give us advice on how to write and how to be successful in it, and mostly just be able to balance other passions as well as being able to write and make that a career," said Abby Brunn, Senior, Calvary Day School.

Gerritsen's books have been published in forty countries, and more than 30 million copies have been sold around the world.

