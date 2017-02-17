Bridge building to begin for King George Flyover Project

A big step is coming for the King George Flyover Project this Monday.

For months, crews have been on either side of King George and working high above. Now the work above is going to affect traffic below.

"This is something exciting, we're about to start construction of the bridge itself,” said Georgia Department of Transportation spokesperson, Jill Nagel.

Bridge building will begin Monday night through Friday night with intermittent road closures.

"It could be 15 minutes it could 30 minutes, but we're not going to rush this work, because when you rush work, there are safety issues,” said Nagel. "What they're going to be doing is setting beams. These are 120-foot-long beams that are six feet tall, so you don't want to be driving while they're placing these beams."

The south side of King George Boulevard will be closed, but at least you can access GA 204 from the recently opened on-ramp.

As far as opening the bridge, GDOT is still positive after some major bumps in the road.

"We've had two hurricanes come through, we've had a rainy season, and when you're dealing with earthwork, moving soil, what does rain do...wash it away. So we are pretty much on schedule, and we're still looking at summer of this year, putting traffic on this bridge,” said Nagel.

The positive about the portion of this project is that the crews will be working 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., hopefully not impacting the morning or evening rush hour.

