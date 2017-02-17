New Savannah-Chatham Metro officers hitting the streets

A badge pinning ceremony for new Savannah-Chatham Metro officers was held at the Savannah Civic Center on Friday.

The new officers will soon be assigned to difference responsibilities across several precincts in the city. They say they are proud to have made it this far, and are ready to serve their community.

"I feel that I have a drive. I want to get in the community. I want to make a difference and connect with people when they need help," said OFC. Sheena Street, SCMPD.

"Everything we've learned from the academy and patrol school, every little bit of wisdom we've got; finally actually being able to apply it to an everyday career," said OFC. Kyle Brown, SCMPD.

These new officers will hit the streets after several weeks of training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and Metro's Patrol School.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.