Ghost Coast Distillery: Savannah's first legal distillery in 100 years

With a brand new sign out front and a shiny retail area full of copper mugs, Ghost Coast Distillery is open and ready for business.

This project was years in the making.

"This culminated a 36-month planning period. Spent our time doing our research, found a great space, really great product,” said Rob Ingersoll.

Ingersoll is the operations manager and says he and his business partner picked Savannah as a location for this project for one main reason.

"People like to have a good time,” said Ingersoll.

The experience begins with an audio/visual history of Savannah during the Prohibition Era.

"You come through and see our distillery, our barrel room, and production space and tasting room,” said Ingersoll.

The barrel room can hold 900 barrels on site, but the whiskey won't be ready for at least a year and a half. In the tasting room, guests can try the 261 vodka as well as the Ghost Coast version of a Moscow mule.

At the heart of the distillery is a still that makes this all possible. A beast that took more than a year to build.

"The lead time on copper still's is not a short one. The company has been doing it for generations,” Ingersoll said.

After months and months of planning and waiting, the Ghost Coast team says they can't wait for the community to see what they have to offer.

"What we want to do is create an experience in Savannah and different than any distillery tour you would go and see,” said Ingersoll.

