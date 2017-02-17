Sweet Week: Back in the Day Bakery

As we wind down Sweet Week on WTOC, we're taking a look at one of Savannah's most popular bakeries.

Back in the Day is sought out by locals and tourists alike and has built a national reputation - but it didn't happen overnight.

Back in the Day had some challenges "back in the day." They are widely credited with setting the cornerstone for revitalization of the Starland District, but to do that, they first had to win over the neighborhood, which wasn't easy, until the discovered the power of the cinnamon bun.

It's hard to believe now, but there was a time when the most familiar sight in Starland on Saturday morning was not a line out the door at Back in the Day Bakery.

"We knew that some people coming from outside the neighborhood would be a little leery...and they were," said Griff Day, Owner, Back in the Day Bakery.

Starland was not the trendy, energetic, forward-thinking community it is now when Griff and Cheryl Day opened their bakery there 15 years ago. There were even signs of resistance from within the neighborhood toward the newcomers.

"In the early days, we were broken into many times. There were always challenges, broken windows and stuff like that," Day said.

"First thing we did, Griff started getting his hair cut at Boyz to Men Barbershop, and they started thinking, 'maybe they're okay."

Eventually, they brought out the heavy artillery in the fight for acceptance. Faced with being outsiders in the neighborhood, the Days relied on the best friend-making asset you could have.

"And then we started inviting them over for cinnamon buns, and once they tried our cinnamon buns, they were hooked and they started telling people. Next thing you knew, we weren't outsiders, we were part of the neighborhood,"

The cinnamon bun might have gotten things started at Back in the Day, but it has been passed in recent years by the build-your-own biscuit as the most popular item on the bakery's menu.

