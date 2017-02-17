City of Savannah celebrates Arbor Day

Savannah celebrated Arbor Day on Friday.

Members of city council, Park and Tree Commission members, and City Park and Tree staff joined Heard Elementary School teachers and students for a tree planting ceremony, which included a presentation of the city's Arbor Day Proclamation.

"'Thinking globally, acting locally' is our motto here, so we want to make sure we're not just impacting here at our school but everywhere, and hopefully this will teach the students that what they do today effects what their tomorrows will be," said Principal Sylvia Wallis, Heard Elementary. "We are trying to get our STEAM accreditation - science, technology, engineering, art and math - and that allows students to get out into our two habitats - the animal habitat as well as the garden habitat. So we are trying to bring the learning outdoors so the students can actually get hands-on experiences."



In Georgia, Arbor Day is observed on the third Friday in February each year.

