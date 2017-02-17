Daufuskie Island Ferry still feeling Hurricane Matthew impact

Even though it’s been four months since Hurricane Matthew hit – and there's been a lot of progress in the Lowcountry - there are still a few industries that are feeling the impact. Including the Daufuskie Island Ferry, which is operating out of its second location since Matthew.

"There are advantages and disadvantages with any site. Fortunately, this site here at the Old Sea Trollies restaurant opened up in January,” said Haig Point Ferry Committee Chairman Steve Hill.

The property hadn't been used in three years but is already offering advantages for the ferry service.

"One advantage is parking availability. Even though it's February, the Bluffton Oyster Factory Park was filling up,” said Hill.

But the ferry service isn't the only industry still trying to adjust. The Hilton Head Rowing Team is also trying to find a permanent home.

"What we've heard from the town is just there are so many issues that they haven't been able to take a look yet and we understand that. And it's frustrating because it's right out there and we can't use it. So they haven't given us a timeframe,” said Hilton Head Island Rowing Board President Ingrid Boatwright.

There is no set time frame for when the dock at Palmetto Bay Marina will be reopened, but officials with the ferry service are hoping to use this location through the tourist season.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.