Robert Smalls' great-grandson shares words of encouragement with students

Students at Robert Smalls International Academy had some special visitors Friday in honor of Black History Month, including a commercial airline pilot and a family member of the man the school was named after.

The program started with Martin Luther King, Jr's famous I have a dream speech, and then transitioned to the guest speakers who are living out those dreams.

Students also learned a little history when it came to African-American firsts, but the main purpose was for students to be motivated and encouraged.

“Robert Smalls, when he was enslaved, could have no way dreamed that he was going to be in Washington and doing the great things that he did. Folks here who are walking in similar steps, at least geographically, they have those similar opportunities to do similar things if they allow themselves to dream big dreams,” said Michael Moore, great-grandson of Robert Smalls.

Moore says part of his family's furniture is at the African-American Museum in Washington D.C.

Clarence Stephens was also there. He recapped the experience of the first black commercial pilot.

