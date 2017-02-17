Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office investigating shots fired at Laurel Village Mobile Home Park

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shots fired call at Laurel Village Mobile Home Park.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a suspect(s) fired approximately 14 shots at a mobile home.

The bullets struck two mobile homes and a motor vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses could provide little information to investigators and deputies received little cooperation from the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to please call the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office at 843.255.3200.

