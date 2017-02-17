‘Chefs and Chocolates’ fundraiser held at Charles Morris Center

The 7th annual "Chefs and Chocolates" event happening at the Charles Morris Center was held Friday night.

Ticket holders enjoyed delicious treats and took part in a silent auction. Donated items up for bid included two nights at the Savannah Westin and a round of golf for four at May River Golf Club.

All proceeds going toward Urban Hope, an after-school program for local at-risk youth.

"We have a lot of kids that need a lot of extra help with education, with spiritual growth and that's where Urban Hope comes in. We're a loving environment for children who really need us and it’s great for the community. It impacts the community as a whole,” said Cassie Beckwith, an Urban Hope board member.

Our very own Cyreia Sandlin was tonight's emcee. You can catch more "Chefs and Chocolates" during our Good News segment next week.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.