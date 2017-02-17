Cindy Jeffries named 2018 SCCPSS Teacher of the Year

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools named its Teacher of the Year for 2018 on Friday night.



This during an elegant gala at the Savannah Westin. Fifty-five teachers were honored from nearly every school in the district.

We're sure it was hard to narrow it down to just one, but the big winner is second-grade educator Cindy Jeffries of Haven Elementary School.

Jeffries holds a degree in Early Childhood Education from Indiana State University. At Haven, she also serves as the Grade Level Chairperson and is on the School Leadership Team.

"She touches the lives of those children and is such a wonderful person. These are the teachers who truly, I think, understand children. They understand today's child. They make learning relevant,” said SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lockamy.

The Flag of Learning and Liberty will now hang at Haven Elementary.

Jeffries now acts as an ambassador, visiting local schools throughout the year. She's also going to continue on for consideration in the state-level Teacher of the Year program.

