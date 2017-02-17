2 killed, 1 seriously injured in shooting at Yamacraw Village

Police are still looking for whoever is responsible for a triple shooting that happened in Yamacraw Village where two of the victims died.

The shooting happened inside a unit in the 500 building at Yamacraw.

The Chatham County Coroner confirmed that two people, Tori Plummer, 35, and Erik Lawrence, 25, were killed in a shooting in Yamacraw Village.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, a third victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

#SCMPDalert UPDATE-the individual transported to the hospital from Yamacraw Village shooting has been determined to have serious injuries. — SCMPD (@scmpd) February 18, 2017

Police believe the shooting to be drug-related. At this time, police have not said how many suspects they believe were involved, nor have the released a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact SCMPD's confidential tip line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

