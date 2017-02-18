1 arrested after Berwick standoff

Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Officers responded to a welfare check in the Chapel Lakes subdivision area this morning at 7:00 this morning.

According to a Metro Police Officer on scene, the door was closed and no one responded when officers attempted to make contact. Officers heard a loud noise and an impact to the front door, which they believed to be a gunshot.

Once police realized the situation inside was hostile, SWAT and HNT were called in.

Negotiators made phone contact with the armed suspect, Kevin Reevy, 31, but he would not allow his hostages-one mother and three children-to leave the building.

SWAT entered the building and arrested Reevy after negotiations failed to secure the release of the hostages. He was charged with aggravated assault and possession of marijuana.

The children and mother were transported to a local hospital to be checked.

No one was hurt.

