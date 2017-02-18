Glynn County Police arrest machete wielding man who held wife hostage

The Glynn County Police Department arrested a Brunswick man early Saturday morning after he threatened to harm his wife with a machete.

Police say they received a call a little after 2:30 a.m. in which they were notified of an incident between Jonathan Elrod, 27, and his wife at 3120 Fourth Street. When police arrived to the location they were able to make contact with the residence, but Elrod would not come out or allow his wife to leave.

Hostage negotiators were sent to the scene along with the Special Operations Response Team. The negotiators were able to de-escalate the situation, allowing for Elrod’s wife to safely leave the residence.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

A search warrant for the residence and an arrest warrant for Elrod were obtained and entry to the residence was made. Elrod was arrested without any injuries or loss of life.

Elrod was taken into custody and transported to the Glynn County Detention Center. Members of the department’s criminal investigations division took control of the scene for further investigation.

Elrod has been charged with battery, terroristic threats and acts and false imprisonment.

