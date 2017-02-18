Miss Georgia visits local food bank to volunteer

Volunteers at America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia had a special guest helping them pack Brown Bags for the Elderly on Saturday.

Miss Georgia USA visited the food bank, helping more than 130 volunteers pack bags full of groceries. These bags are donated to people 60 or older in Chatham County.

Each bag provides a week's worth of groceries to help those in need.

Miss Georgia, an Effingham County native, says helping out is a no-brainer for her.

"Well it's important because, you know, they're like our grandparents," Ashia Miller, Miss Georgia USA. "You know, everyone deserves the right to have a meal in their life. And so volunteering for these people and giving meals to them is a special way just to pay homage to your grandparents and really touch their hearts in a special way."

Volunteers packed 1,500 donation bags. Their Brown Bags for the Elderly program is held each month.

