Annual book festival held in Telfair Square

Telfair Square turned into a mini library for the 10th annual book festival on Saturday.

Every single year the event provides people the opportunity to browse an extensive selection of books for free while enjoying Savannah's atmosphere.

Authors greeted visitors and signed books as well. There were also food trucks offering food and drinks.

Even after 10 years organizers say they look forward to watching the festival continue to grow.

"For me, it's important to expose people to books, reading, but I think it's wonderful to be able to share our city with so many people," said Marion Policinski.

There were also seven places nearby where authors held special sessions for visitors. If you missed out on Saturday, ticket's to Sunday's closing address are $20.

Christina Baker Kline will speak at 3 p.m.

