Savannah Fire respond to an abandoned house fire in Baldwin Park area

Savannah Fire responded to a house fire on 40th Street in the Baldwin Park area.

Units from Liberty Parkway Station were dispatched when the call came in around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Firefighters arrived to the scene to see fire blowing out of the roof of the house. The home was vacant.

The fire extended to the home on the right side of the structure and shortly after it jumped to a third home on the left side of the original structure fire.

That is when they called in a second alarm for more resources to help put out the three fires.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in the homes that were on either side of the original structure fire. There were families in both home and they have been displaced.

The entire back of the vacant home is destroyed. No cause or location of where the fire started, investigators are on scene.

They will stay on scene for a while to monitor possible hotspots.

