A.U.R.A. Fest rocks Savannah

It was a dream come true for some Savannah music bands and fans Saturday in downtown Savannah.

A.U.R.A. Fest was held in the gardens at Ships of The Sea Maritime Museum. Local rock and metal bands performed on two different stages.

The event started on Tybee Island back in 2000. Since then there has been eight festivals in three cities with performances from the best local, regional and national underground rock and roll bands.

"This is actually bigger than just us because this is contingent upon future big shows coming here," said Adam Jenkins, Between Symmetries Band Member. "You know, like bigger bands want to come to Savannah so we have to pack these places out to show them that like that it's worth it you know what I'm saying."

Besides the bands, another highlight of the event was organizers partnered with local food trucks to offer a variety of food for the concert goers.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.