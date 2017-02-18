MLK Observance Day Gala held at Civil Rights Museum

The MLK Observance Day association hosted its annual gala to announce the winners of the Dr. King parade on Saturday night.

The parade winners were selected through six categories which included band, ROTC, cars and trucks, trollies, professional floats and non professional floats. The first, second and third place winners were rewarded with certificates and trophies.

The organization wants to keep the remeberance of Martin Luther King Jr alive each year.

"Every year gets better," said Leroy Burke, the Third Chair of Association. "That's why we stay with it, we're all volunteers, we ask people to join, and from year to year we have more people to come and participate. So it is a volunteer work but we all love it."

Our very own Dawn Baker was the Emcee for the night's event.

