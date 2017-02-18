Neighbors react to massive house fire on 40th Street

A massive fire is now out on 40th street after firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke for more than an hour on Saturday afternoon.

The middle vacant home was on fire and the house to the right had flames coming through the roof. They actually had to call in a 2nd unit because it then spread to the home on the left.

"I heard a boom boom and right after that sirens," said Chris Carr, Neighbor.

Chris Carr, like many neighbors living on the 500 block on 40th street, was stunned by the large house on fire.

"I came out on the porch and I could see the flames up through the roof," said Carr.

"When firefighters got here fire was blowing out the ceiling, the roof, the walls, everything," said Mark Keller, Savannah Fire.

Mark Keller with Savannah Fire says the crew headed to put out the flames could see the plume of smoke from miles away.

The abandoned home in the middle is destroyed and the whole back side of the house is gone. There's also damage to the neighboring homes.

"Three people in each of the houses on the right and left that will be displaced right now, they have indicated they are not in need of red cross services," said Keller.

People packed the streets to try and figure out what happened and how the fire started.

"I’ve lived here 4 years and it’s been vacant the whole 4 years," said Carr. "But during that time there was a young couple that half lived there, but they left about five months ago, so there’s been no activity there at all."

Investigators were on scene. They're still working to figure out the cause and where exactly the fire started.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.