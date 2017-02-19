Man dies after being shot in stomach in Jasper County

One man is dead following a shooting in Jasper County Saturday night.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office received a call around 8:30 p.m. that a man on Westberry Street had been shot. Responding deputies found 32-year-old Lamont Hayward with a gunshot wound to the stomach. They say Hayward went into cardiac arrest and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time, but JCSO is looking at a person of interest.

Stay with this story as we continue to receive updates.

