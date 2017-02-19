Georgia bill examines sexual assaults on college campuses

Petitions are circulating against a Georgia bill that lawmakers are proposing will change the way sexual assaults on college campuses are reported.
House Bill 51 requires any official or employee of a post-secondary institution with information that a felony occurred on campus to report the incident to law enforcement. The law would apply to Georgia's public colleges and universities as well as a number of private institutions. Once the incident is reported, law enforcement would then determine whether to investigate and prosecute the alleged criminal offense, thus taking the investigation out of the school's hands.
The bill further states that no disciplinary action should be taken against any student unless they are found guilty or admit to the crime.
The bill is currently under review of the House Appropriations Committee. We will continue to follow it during this session of the Georgia General Assembly.
A link to the petition may be found here: bit.ly/2mbM5X6
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
One group that needs a lot of the rain that's been coming down is most definitely farmers.More >>
One group that needs a lot of the rain that's been coming down is most definitely farmers.More >>
Major flooding issues in Port Wentworth has left residents upset in many neighborhoods.More >>
Major flooding issues in Port Wentworth has left residents upset in many neighborhoods.More >>
When Guyton showed up and spoke out last weekend, it was more than a conversation that started.More >>
When Guyton showed up and spoke out last weekend, it was more than a conversation that started.More >>
A lot of rain in a very short period of time has and continues to push city storm water drainage to the limit in Rincon.More >>
A lot of rain in a very short period of time has and continues to push city storm water drainage to the limit in Rincon.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department are on the scene of a crash at 204 and Highway 17 that has all but one lane of westbound traffic closed on 204.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department are on the scene of a crash at 204 and Highway 17 that has all but one lane of westbound traffic closed on 204.More >>