King George Blvd Flyover Project construction underway; nighttime closures scheduled all week

Construction on the King George Flyover Project is officially underway.

Department of Transportation crews began construction on the bridge Monday night.

The construction will impact residents and drivers in that area all week.

Bridge construction will will take place Monday night (Feb. 20) through Friday night (Feb. 24) with intermittent road closures. Crews will be working from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day in an attempt to not impact morning or evening rush hour traffic. Delays can be expected all week during these times.

"It could be 15 minutes, it could 30 minutes, but we're not going to rush this work because when you rush work there's safety issues," said Jill Nagel of the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The south side of King George Boulevard will be closed, but drivers will still be able to access 204 from the recently opened on-ramp.

