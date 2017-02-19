Multiple units respond to Long County brush fire that spread several acres

A brush fire in Long County, off of Futch Lane, destroyed a shed and quickly spread to several acres Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. when a man, who was burning trash in the yard of his home, lost control of the fire. It quickly spread to the wood line.

A shed nearby was completely destroyed and several other structures in the area were in danger, but fire crews were able to keep them from catching fire.

Long County Fire Department, Tattnall County Fire Department, Glennville Fire Department, Smith State Prison Fire Team, Long county Sheriff’s Office, along with Long County EMS all responded to the scene, as well as Georgia Forestry.

There were no reported injuries. It took crews around 45 minutes to bring the blaze under control. Crews stayed on scene to monitor hot spots.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.