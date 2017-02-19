SCMPD offering reward for information on serial robbery suspect

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps catch the man they say tried to rob five businesses in Savannah.

Officials say Metro police officers have responded to at least five calls about attempted robberies at businesses in Savannah throughout the day Sunday. The suspect description has been the same at each of these calls.

SCMPD robbery detectives are looking for a black male, around 45-55 years old, average height and weight, with light facial hair that is grey. The suspect is said to have worn various colored shirts and covers his head with a white towel.

The attempts have taken place throughout town over the course of the day. It does not appear that the suspect was armed.

Anyone with information can call 911 or a confidential tip line which is open directly to investigators at 912.525.3124.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

UPDATE: There is a $1000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robbery suspect. pic.twitter.com/asxON2M2XC — SCMPD (@scmpd) February 19, 2017

