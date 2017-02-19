Armstrong State University fraternity takes part in annual 48 Hour Homeless Camp

Fraternity brothers at Armstrong State University camped outside for 48 hours to raise awareness and help the homeless in Savannah.



At the heart of Armstrong's campus, by the Student Union, members of the Public Kappa Alpha fraternity have been living in a blue tent for two days now to bring awareness to the homeless population in Savannah.

This weekend marks the fraternity's 7th annual 48 Hours Homeless Camp. Members braved the elements, camping outside and eating donated food.

They slept on wooden boards under a makeshift roof. All to raise awareness about the conditions the homeless face in Savannah.

This also served as a donation drive. They collected nonperishable food and clothing items to donate.

Members say this their dedication to the cause makes this more successful than a typical collection would be.

“It teaches us to really appreciate the homeless population in Savannah,” said Sean Touton, Pi Kappa Alpha President. “So the point in doing this, instead of just a normal food and clothing drive is so that the students on campus can see what it’s like to see their friends as homeless people. Rather than just seeing a random homeless person on the street.”

The fraternity has collection boxes all across campus. They will continue to collect items through the end of the month.

All donations will go to the Old Savannah City Mission on Bull Street.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.