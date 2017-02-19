SCMPD investigates after man shot outside apartment on La Roche Avenue

The National Weather Service – Charleston will be in Chatham County on Wednesday to assess the storm damage on Wilmington Island, according to the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency.More >>
The National Weather Service – Charleston will be in Chatham County on Wednesday to assess the storm damage on Wilmington Island, according to the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency.More >>
E. Henry Street is closed due to flooding, Friday night.More >>
E. Henry Street is closed due to flooding, Friday night.More >>
According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, Bonnybridge Road has been closed to through traffic due to flooding and possible roadway damage.More >>
According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, Bonnybridge Road has been closed to through traffic due to flooding and possible roadway damage.More >>
The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce salutes local service members.More >>
The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce salutes local service members.More >>