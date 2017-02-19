SCMPD investigates after man shot outside apartment on La Roche - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD investigates after man shot outside apartment on La Roche Avenue

By Marla Rooker, Reporter
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro police responded to a shooting at Ponderosa Apartments along La Roche Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Officials say a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim claims to have been shot outside of his apartment at Ponderosa.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear and Metro police continue to investigate.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact SCMPD's confidential tip line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

