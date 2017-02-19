Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival happening this week

The 10th annual Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival, hosted by the David M. Carmines Memorial Foundation is happening this week.

Each year thousands of people flock to Hilton Head to take part in the festivities, which include lots of seafood, live bands and chef meet and greets.

WTOC is a sponsor of the event. Our very own John Wetherbee will be out Saturday, Feb. 25 to emcee the Entertainment Stage.

For a schedule of events and tickets, visit their website here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.