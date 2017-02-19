Couple loses home in massive East 40th Street fire

Several Savannah families are taking stock and trying to salvage what they can following a massive house fire in the Baldwin Park Neighborhood this weekend.

No cause has been determined just yet, but neighbors tell us the house where the fire started had been vacant and boarded up for years.

Where the fire didn't wreak havoc on the homes on either side of the vacant house, smoke and water damage did, forcing at least one couple to look for another place to live.

"Our house is burning down," cried Becky Johnson Henry as she watched her home go up in flames.

Nick Zimmerman and Henry, his girlfriend, didn't know anything was wrong until they heard people shouting outside their home. He said he saw a wall of flames when he looked outside through a window on the side of the house. Zimmerman and his girlfriend grabbed what they could and got out.

They made it out safely, though, along with their pets, and were able to grab a few personal items before the situation became too unsafe.

"Personal items like endless photos, old things from her grandmother like her grandmother's Bible got ruined. You know, those little things that obviously you can't replace, is what hurts,” said Zimmerman.

It appears the fire started inside the vacant house next door.

As far as the house next door that caught fire, neighbors say it's common knowledge that squatters would break into the vacant space from time to time. The man living next door says he's not surprised at all that it caught fire, adding he thought it was only a matter of time.

"Nobody here on this block was surprised that it burned down. Nobody is,” Zimmerman said. "It was boarded up at the time, at least in the front. I think there's a big hole on the side and in the back. That boarding had been down, so there was nothing to stop anyone from going in.”

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. According to property records, the home is owned by a South Carolina man.

It was not on the city's list of top 100 blighted properties. The effort to identify vacant homes and potentially illegal activity is a task being taken on by the Baldwin Park Neighborhood Association.

"We would also like to work with attorneys and do senior breakfasts to try and get wills in place for people who don't have them to prevent houses from falling into situations like this in the first place,” said Baldwin Park Neighborhood Association President Leia Sills.

The family of the couple has set up a GoFundMe page to help with losses.

Savannah Fire and Emergency Services investigators are asking anyone who has information about this fire on East 40th Street or who might have taken photos or video to contact their Arson Unit at 912.644.5958.

