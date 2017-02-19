Savannah Irish Festival wraps up at the Civic Center

The annual Savannah Irish Festival at the Savannah Civic Center took place over the weekend.

The event is the official kickoff of the St. Patrick's Day festivities. The world class Irish dancers put on several shows.

There was also Irish food, clothing and arts and crafts for sale. We caught up with Abbey Wood, the director of the Legacy Irish Dance academy, who told us the dancers perform all year round but this time of year they become local celebrities.

"This month everybody wants for them to perform, they cheer them on and they are extremely supportive," said Wood. "So, for little kids, you know, being able to march in the parade and dance here at the festival they have, really welcoming audiences."

The Savannah Irish dancers have events planned every weekend from now until St. Patrick's Day.

