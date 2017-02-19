Varnville Fire Department respond to 2 brushfires in Hampton County

Varnville Fire Department confirms that they responded to calls on Sunday afternoon for two brush fires that came in less than 30 minutes apart.

The initial call went out to the Varnville Fire Department at 3:06 p.m. in regards to a brushfire on Partridge Lane.

Two trucks from Varnville, one truck from Hampton County as well as a brush fire truck were dispatched. Varnville also called in two forestry plows to plow a circle around the fire to help contain it.

They had people stationed on the street over to protect the few residences and an apartment complex near the area, in case the fire was to spread.

While putting out this fire they received another call for a brushfire on Mill Pond Road at 3:32 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. It took about four hours to put both fires out.

This first part of the year, through April, is usually the biggest brush fire season because of humidity and people burning stuff in their yard.

