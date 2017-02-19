Reverse mentorship held at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church

Due to Tuesday’s severe weather, Fort Pulaski and Cockspur Island are closed indefinitely.More >>
The National Weather Service – Charleston will be in Chatham County on Wednesday to assess the storm damage on Wilmington Island, according to the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency.
The Alma Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division arrested Christopher Dean Dyal, 32, for burglary on Tuesday.
E. Henry Street is closed due to flooding, Friday night.
