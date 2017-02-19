Reverse mentorship held at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church

Some Savannah young people were doing their part to mentor citizens who are not as tech savvy as they are.

The youth group from Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church hosted a reverse mentorship program Sunday. The 35 young people set up stations for all different kinds of items, everything from Ipads and Iphones to laptops and androids.

They then helped teach the older members of the church about the new technology.

"What this is really about is not only helping with the devices but relationship building," said Marry Ellen Campbell, Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church. "And, so from here all of these folks are having one on one contact with people that they will then see at Wednesday night supper, they'll see next Sunday. They'll say 'hey thanks, I can now operate my contact list'."

Asbury says this is just the first event like this the youth group plans to hold.

