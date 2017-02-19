Former Mayor Otis Johnson holds book signing

A former Savannah mayor and scholar, in residence at Savannah State University, held a book signing on Sunday.

Otis Johnson was at the Beach Institute signing copies of his new book "From the 'N Word' to Mr. Mayor: Experiencing the American Dream." His memoir is an autobiography combined with the history of the civil rights movement here in Savannah.

"To be a career educator myself and to have the purpose of this book to educate, this is really a singular experience," said Otis Johnson, Former Mayor of Savannah, Author.

