Coastal Jazz Association holds concert celebrating Black History Month

Music lovers headed to the Westin Riverfront to check out a concert put on by the Coastal Jazz Association on Sunday night.

The concert featured the Phil Morrison Trio with Joe Watts. Organizers say this is just one of many events celebrating Black History Month this month.

They also pointed out jazz music tends to be enjoyed by just about everyone.

"Jazz music is one of the special things that brings people of all races together," said Teddy Adams, Coastal jazz Association. "The music is harmoneous and so is the gatherings."

The Coastal Jazz Association holds a concert every third Sunday of the month.

