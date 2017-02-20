Series of Downtown Streetscape Improvement Initiative meeting being held this week

Those interested in seeing and discussing the designs for Savannah's Downtown Streetscape Improvement Initiative will have the chance this week.

The city of Savannah will host a series of Downtown Streetscape Improvement Initiative meetings this week. The meetings concern the future changes coming to Broughton, Bay, and River streets.

The previous meetings have revealed the two approaches for the Streetscape Improvement Initiative, coastal and historic.

During the meetings this week, the design team will present their vision for the three most popular streets downtown in the sections between MLK Jr. Boulevard and East Broad Street. The entire purpose of the initiative is to highlight the best aspects of Savannah while making the area safer and more exciting for pedestrians.

The first meeting took place on Monday, Feb. 20, and focused on Broughton Street, and the meeting for Bay Street was held Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The last meeting that is scheduled for this week will focus on River Street improvements, and will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

All of these meetings start at 6 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center at 305 Fahm Street, and attendees will have a chance to speak out on what they think about the designs.

