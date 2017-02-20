Beaufort County authorities warn of illegal dumping

Beaufort County authorities are reminding residents and contractors to get rid of their storm debris legally.

The Sheriff's Office has received several complaints about debris being dumped on the side of the road throughout the county, and say they will strictly enforce the illegal dumping law.

You should put any debris in piles at the curb in front of your home to get picked up. Also, if you witness illegal dumping, report it to authorities.

