National Parks offering fee-free day in celebration of President - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

National Parks offering fee-free day in celebration of President's Day

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Connect
Fort Pulaski National Monument in Savannah is taking part in the fee-free day. (Source: WTOC) Fort Pulaski National Monument in Savannah is taking part in the fee-free day. (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The National Park Service is celebrating President’s Day by offering free admission to its more than 400 parks on Monday, Feb. 20.

Entrance fees will be waived at the 120 national parks that normally charge an entry fee ranging from $3 to $30. The fee waiver includes entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees.

Find a park to visit by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly