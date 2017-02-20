National Parks offering fee-free day in celebration of President's Day

Fort Pulaski National Monument in Savannah is taking part in the fee-free day. (Source: WTOC)

The National Park Service is celebrating President’s Day by offering free admission to its more than 400 parks on Monday, Feb. 20.

Entrance fees will be waived at the 120 national parks that normally charge an entry fee ranging from $3 to $30. The fee waiver includes entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees.

