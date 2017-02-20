Woman injured in 204 at I-95 crash

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
According to National Weather Service official Ronald Morales Jr., a tornado touched down on Wilmington Island during Tuesday's severe weather event.More >>
Two criminals are off the streets of Bulloch County following the burglary of a Statesboro business.More >>
One woman was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 23 at Levi McCall Circle in Tattnall County.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash Tuesday night in Jasper County claimed the life of a 90-year-old woman.More >>
Search and rescue efforts are currently underway for the passengers of an overturned fishing vessel off Tybee Island.More >>
