Woman injured in 204 at I-95 crash

A motor-vehicle crash has been cleared and all lanes of 204 are back open at I-95 in front of the McDonald's.

The wreck involved a car and a tractor-trailer. An officer at the scene said that around 6:55 a.m. Monday morning, a semi truck was making a left-hand turn to get onto I-95 North and a red car was heading west on 204 when the red car hit the brakes and collided with the semi.

The female driver of the red car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Savannah-Chatham Metro police and Southside Fire/EMS responded.

