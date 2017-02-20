Savannah State Tigers Cheerleading Squad win 1st place at Cheers - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah State Tigers Cheerleading Squad win 1st place at Cheersport Nationals

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah State Tigers Cheerleading Squad is bringing home the first place trophy from the Cheersport Nationals competition that took place over the weekend.

A video of the team was tweeted just after their win.

Savannah State is now the first historically black college and university to win the title.

Congrats to the team on a job well done!

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly