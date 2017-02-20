Savannah State Tigers Cheerleading Squad win 1st place at Cheersport Nationals

The Savannah State Tigers Cheerleading Squad is bringing home the first place trophy from the Cheersport Nationals competition that took place over the weekend.
A video of the team was tweeted just after their win.
Savannah State is now the first historically black college and university to win the title.
We didn't know we were making history we were just having fun , working hard and making memories ???? #CHEERSPORT2017 #savannahstate #Champs4L pic.twitter.com/NwCheMDLBy— Gorgeous (@Gemyaaa) February 20, 2017
Congrats to the team on a job well done!
