Consider This- Black History Month

In just a few days February will give way to March, ending the month set aside to both honor and learn from our country's black history.

In our area, a month just isn’t long enough to celebrate our rich history. From the Geechees to Gullahs and from WW Law in Savannah to Emory Campbell in the Lowcountry, the southeast has long been considered a bastion of historic treasures and cultures.

Mr. Law was the leader who teamed with Mayor Malcolm MacLean to peacefully integrate Savannah in the 1960’s when many other cities went up in flames.

Emory Campbell led the charge to bring sanitary conditions to Daufuskie Island and rescued the children there from chronic sickness and disease.

Vastly different contributions but a common thread connects them: both men made life better for everyone.

Consider this: Now more than ever, it is critical that we not only study our history, but we learn from it. The examples of Mr. Law and Mr. Campbell demonstrate the far-reaching impact of determined people of good will.

Margaret Mead wrote that we should “never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.” The most important thing to know about Black History Month is that its best chapters are yet to be written. And it is for us to write them.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.