Good News: Couple engaged at SCMPD badge pinning

Women love a man in uniform and a man on bended knee. One lucky Savannah girl got both last week.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police badge pinning ceremony was only half the story for one couple in today's Good News.

Kyle Brown had what you might call a full day last Friday, complete with an oath and a question.



"I noticed as we were taking pictures everyone was kind of crowded around and I thought everyone was waiting for the spot,” said Morgan Moore. “Then I noticed he was shaking and out of nowhere he proposed.”



Brown combined life-changing moments, when he was sworn in as a new Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Officer and minutes later asked Morgan Moore to marry him



"It all started getting ready this morning and having to hide the ring on top of everything else,” said Brown. “Then, I knew after the ceremony, my family was going to be waiting over here and I was going to surprise her with the ring. Luckily, she said yes.”



The couple have known each other since high school and have been dating for three years. But Kyle still managed to surprise his future bride with the proposal.



"I actually had gotten mad at him on Valentine's Day because I thought maybe that would be the day he proposed and he didn't, so I had no idea,” said Moore.



But three extra days of waiting was worth it for Morgan.



"This is perfect. This is Kyle, this is totally Kyle.”



Kyle said he has a plan for how to best succeed on the streets.



"I'm going to do my job as if my mother and grandmother are right behind me,” said Brown. “I'm going to talk to people the way I would want to be talked to and I'm going to treat others the way I would like to be treated.”



Morgan is sure both she, and the city, have gotten the right man.



"Now it makes complete sense because he is the best person possible, he's kind and compassionate and courageous and you couldn't ask for somebody better to be looking out for you,” said Moore.

