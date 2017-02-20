SCHP says only one driver responsible in crash involving WTOC's Don Logana

We are finally hearing from South Carolina Highway Patrol regarding their investigation following the crash on U.S. Highway 17 that killed WTOC's Don Logana, last November.

We know that both drivers are facing DUI charges, but investigators say Cleveland Coleman is the only driver who should be charged for actually causing the crash.

"We've made the changes, and it's now in the hands of the solicitor's office," said LCpl. Matt Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Coleman is facing three counts of felony DUI charges for causing bodily harm and death. In the collision report, investigators say this is what happened: Eric Richter was going north in the northbound lanes. Coleman was also in the northbound lanes but was headed south, crashing into Richter's car head on, injuring Richter, two other passengers, and killing Don Logana. Sources tell us Richter and the other two passengers spent several days in the hospital before being released.

"Once he got released, that's when we followed up and determined what we were going to do," Said LCpl. Southern.

This month, investigators charged Richter with a first offense DUI charge, but they are sticking to the findings in the original collision report. According to that report, Cleveland Coleman was the only driver responsible for causing the crash.

"It does show that he drove left of center and caused the crash," said LCpl. Southern.

Richter did not contribute to the crash. He is only being charged because his BAC level was above the legal limit.

"So, that's why he faces the charges that he faces of driving under the influence," said LCpl. Southern.

After an extensive investigation, officials say the evidence pointed to Coleman as being the only driver at fault.

"Our MAIT team - they are our specialists and that's what they do. They take these crashes, they put them back together to figure out exactly what happened," he said.

Coleman was recently extradited from Chatham County to Jasper County. He remains in the Jasper County Detention Center.

In South Carolina, for a First Offense DUI, which is what Erich Richter is charged with, there is a maximum fine of $400, 48 hours to 30 days in jail and a six-month license suspension

For a felony DUI causing bodily harm - what Coleman is charged with - there is a maximum fine of $10,000, 30 days to 15 years in prison. For death, there is a $25,000 maximum fine and one to 25 years in prison.

Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to talk about US 17. Taking a look at their proposal to widen a portion of the highway from SC 315 in Jasper County to the I-16 spur in Chatham County.

The hearing is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hardeeville Elementary School.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.