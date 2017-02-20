BCSO looking for credit card thief

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who stole a credit card to make purchases in Beaufort County.

Investigators say on Feb. 5 at 12:03 p.m., the suspect purchased $1500 worth of money orders at the Food Lion grocery store in Bluffton. They say at 12:19 p.m., he used the same card and pin number to withdraw $100 from the ATM machine at a Parker's convenience store.

Investigators say he may be driving a vehicle similar to the one pictured.

If you have any information about this individual, please contact Cpl. W. Murphy at 843.255.3313. You may also call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

