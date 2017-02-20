SCDOT planning to repair bridges in Hilton Head on 278

If you've driven to Hilton Head you know just how bad traffic can be getting on and off of the island at times.

Beaufort County officials and the South Carolina Department of Transportation are working together on a plan to improve this ride.

There are four spans of bridges heading to and from Hilton Head. One of the eastbound bridge spans heading towards the Island is the bridge that the state wants to widen and replace.

But the county is pushing to expand this work beyond that to include all of the bridges.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has plans and funding set to replace this eastbound bridge over Mackay’s Creek because of its age and current condition. But Beaufort county officials say this isn't enough, all the bridges should be redone.

Widening the road to six lanes and adding traffic safety features in an estimated $200 million overhaul. So the two are working on a joint environmental analysis study to include all four spans, two east and two westbound of the Hilton Head bridges.

The county has committed $2 million of local funds for the $3 million study. County officials say the traffic and growth they're seeing in the area makes this a necessity.

"Obviously anybody that's driven onto the island and off of the island knows how heavy the traffic can be at times,” said Josh Gruber, Deputy County Administrator, Beaufort County. “And so it's something that is definitely a high priority for us. But it's a very large project and it's a complicated project. Rather than doing four individual projects, if you do one project that incorporates everything, that's going to be better off for the citizens."

County officials are working on what the local commitment will be, since this is a state road, and where that funding is going to come from.

SCDOT anticipates that impact study will take about 3 years to complete.

