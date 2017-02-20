Beaufort County investigators looking for suspect after wallet s - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Beaufort County investigators looking for suspect after wallet stolen

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) -

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect who stole someone's wallet at the Kroger on Shelter Cove Lane. 

Investigators say it happened at 12:35 p.m. on Feb. 19. 

If you have any information about this individual, please contact D/S Entrup at 843.255.3310 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

