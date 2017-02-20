Beaufort County investigators looking for suspect after wallet stolen

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect who stole someone's wallet at the Kroger on Shelter Cove Lane.

Investigators say it happened at 12:35 p.m. on Feb. 19.

If you have any information about this individual, please contact D/S Entrup at 843.255.3310 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

